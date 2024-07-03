July 03, 2024 10:24

Buy Call, Target Rs1880

HDFC Bank’s shareholding for June’24 points that foreign shareholding fell to 54.83% vs 55.54% in Mar’24

MSCI’s threshold to raise foreign inclusion factor (FIF) from 50% to 100%

With that, bank may be eligible for jump in index weight at next review in Aug’24

This could be positive near-term catalyst in stock

In medium term, strong deposit growth and improving NIMs should be key drivers