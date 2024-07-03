HDFC Bank Stock/ Share Price Updates: The bank stock has hit a 52-week high today on the NSE at ₹1,794.
- July 03, 2024 15:39
HDFC Bank stocks closing figures:
Shares of HDFC Bank closed at ₹1,767.70 on the NSE, higher by 2.14%.
The stock closed at ₹1,767.30 on the BSE, up by 2.12%.
- July 03, 2024 15:16
HDFC Bank stock traded at ₹1,770.20 on the NSE, up 2.29% as at 3.14 pm.
- July 03, 2024 14:34
HDFC Bank share price in focus
The stock traded positive by 2.05% at ₹1,766 on the NSE as at 2.32 pm.
- July 03, 2024 13:52
HDFC Bank stock traded at 1,773.90 on the NSE, up 2.50% as at 1.50 pm.
- July 03, 2024 12:35
On the BSE, HDFC Bank stock hit a 52-week high at ₹1,791.90 today. As at 12.33 pm, it traded at ₹1,778.05, higher by 2.74%.
- July 03, 2024 12:07
Shares of HDFC Bank rose 3.02% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,782.80 as at 12.06 pm.
- July 03, 2024 11:45
Top gainers of Nifty bank stocks:
Federal Bank (3.77%), HDFC Bank (3.10%), IDFC First Bank (2.08%), Axis Bank (1.72%)
- July 03, 2024 11:28
HDFC Bank stock in focus
HDFC Bank stock rose 3.07% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,783.65 as at 11.26 am.
- July 03, 2024 10:24
Jefferies on HDFC Bank
Buy Call, Target Rs1880
HDFC Bank’s shareholding for June’24 points that foreign shareholding fell to 54.83% vs 55.54% in Mar’24
MSCI’s threshold to raise foreign inclusion factor (FIF) from 50% to 100%
With that, bank may be eligible for jump in index weight at next review in Aug’24
This could be positive near-term catalyst in stock
In medium term, strong deposit growth and improving NIMs should be key drivers
- July 03, 2024 10:23
Brokerages on HDFC Bank
UBS on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1900/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1880/Sh (Positive)
- July 03, 2024 10:05
HDFC Bank’s total market cap is at ₹13.54 lakh crore as per NSE data.
- July 03, 2024 10:01
HDFC Bank weight in MSCI EM set to double in August rejig
The foreign room for HDFC Bank has risen to 25.9 per cent for the quarter ended June, making it eligible for a significant bump-up in weight at the upcoming MSCI index revision in August.
HDFC Bank’s weight in the MSCI EM Index is about 3.8 per cent. Post-rejig, this could jump to 7.2-7.5 per cent, potentially bringing in $3.2-4 billion in inflows over six days, according to estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Read more
- July 03, 2024 09:57
HDFC Bank share price in focus
HDFC Bank stock rose 2.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,774.55 as at 9.41 am.
