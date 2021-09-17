HDFC Mutual launches Developed World Indexes FoF

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
HDFC Asset Management Company has launched HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds, providing exposure to 5 regions across 23 developed markets countries including Europe, Japan, Canada and the US. The new fund offer, which opened on Friday, will close on October 1.
The scheme will have exposure to over 1,500 constituents and 14 currencies and will cover about 56 per cent of global GDP and 50 per cent of world market cap in one single fund. Minimum application amount is ₹5,000.
The Fund will be suitable for investors looking to diversify and benefit from opportunities in the developed world. It is being launched in association with Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the leading global asset manager with $510 billion in assets under management.
The Fund will invest in Credit Suisse Index Funds and/or ETFs which will, in aggregate, track the performance of MSCI World Index.
HDFC Asset Management Company has assets under management worth ₹4.37 lakh crore.
