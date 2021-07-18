HDFC Securities to enter discount broking to win market share

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
HDFC Securities is creating its discount broking architecture to compete with new-age firms like Zerodha, which are eating into market shares of entrenched players in the business, its parent HDFC Bank's managing director Shashidhar Jagdishan has said.
Over the next two-three years, the company targets to gain the market, Jagdishan said, making it clear that the largest private sector lender does not have any plans to sell stakes in the brokerage.
It can be noted that over the last few years, discount brokerages that help an investor transact by paying a fraction of commissions and fees have become popular with investors, forcing many of the entrenched players to offer similar offerings.
"I'm happy to say that our own HDFC Securities also has a plan, and you will see that countering the threats from discount brokerages with its own neo architecture or discount kind of an architecture as well,” Jagdishan told the bank's shareholders at its annual general meeting on Saturday.
He added that HDFC Securities would be responsible and exuded confidence that it would gain market share in 2-3 years.
The company, which registered a 94.9 per cent growth in its June quarter net profit to ₹260.6 crore, is doing extremely well, Jagdishan said.
As per filings, HDFC Securities' total income grew by 67.3 per cent to ₹457.8 crore in the June quarter as against ₹273.7 crore in the year-ago period. It had 215 branches across 147 cities/ towns in the country.
Meanwhile, speaking at the bank's AGM, its non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty said the largest lender in the private space is on its way to scale technology adoption and transformation agenda through scaling infrastructure, disaster recovery resilience, information security enhancements and having a monitoring mechanism.
He said the bank had taken the regulatory actions arising out of challenges faced on technology in the right spirit, and the management has displayed grace and humility.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...