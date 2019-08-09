Hexaware Tech jumps on upbeat June-quarter results

IT services company, Hexaware Technologies Ltd's, shares rose as much as 8.6 per cent to Rs 399, posting their best intra-day gain since June 21. The company's June-quarter profit, revenue beat estimates.

The company has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share. The Q2 numbers are ahead of estimates at all levels, mainly led by strong execution and margin recovery, says Macquarie.

The company is well poised to deliver an industry-leading organic growth rate in its guided band of 12-14 per cent for this year, the broker adds.

Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen 10.4 per cent this year.