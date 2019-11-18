Stocks

HIL shares up 6% on capacity additions at Telangana plant

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

 

The shares of HIL Ltd, a flagship company of the CK Birla Group, has risen over 6 per cent on Monday. At 11.45 am, the shares are up to ₹71.85 apiece to trade at ₹1,251.

On Friday, the company had announced adding additional capacities (5,250 tpa). It commenced the production of its CpVC, UpVC and SWR (soil, waste & rain) pipes at Thimmapur, Telangana.

This is in line with the company's intention to expand the plumbing solutions business with an extended portfolio.

HIL continues to diversify and invest from its traditional lines of business and expects strong traction in the piping, flooring and green roofing solutions, the company said.

 

