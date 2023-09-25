Himatsingka Seide Ltd’s shares were up by 2.36 per cent after the company launched its exclusive Himêya brand specialising in bedding and bath products. Leveraging its global expertise in home textiles, Himatsingka aims to meet the rising demand in the Indian market. The brand was officially unveiled at JW Marriott, Prestige Golfshire Bangalore.

Himêya’s mission is to enhance households and institutional spaces with top-tier bedding and bath products, epitomising the motto “Making Homes Special”. The brand will serve a diverse clientele with its Comfort, Elite, Gold, and Play Collections. Himêya products will strike a balance between affordability and aspiration, accessible through Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs), Large Format Stores, and various online platforms.

The shares were up by 2.36 per cent to ₹141.10 at 3.15 pm on the BSE.