Stocks

Hindustan Unilever gains over 6%

Internet Desk | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

The shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever rose above 6 per cent on Tuesday. The scrip is currently trading 6.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,991 and tops the Nifty gainers list.

Earlier, the company had signed an agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire its intimate hygiene brand 'VWash'.

Published on March 24, 2020
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to watch: Will HUL deal of VWash boost Glenmark?