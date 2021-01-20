Home First raises ₹346 crore from 25 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Global PE firm Warburg Pincus-backed Home First Finance Company India Ltd (HFFC) has raised ₹346 crore from 25 anchor investors, ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which opens on Thursday.

The company allocated shares at ₹518 a share to anchor investors, while it allotted 66.82 lakh shares to anchor investors, it said in a regulatory filing.

Nomura was the largest investor among foreign institutions, buying 9.5 per cent of the anchor investor portion for ₹33 crore, while Fidelity International picked up 7.2 per cent of the shares for ₹25 crore. Morgan Stanley IM, Buena Vista and TT International picked up 5.8 per cent for ₹20 crore each.

Among the domestic institutions ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund and Nippon Mutual Fund picked up 8.1 per cent of shares on offer for anchor investors for ₹28 crore each.

HFFC is backed by marquee shareholders such as True North, Government of Singapore, Bessemer Venture Partners and Warburg Pincus.

The company’s IPO will close on Monday, January 25.

