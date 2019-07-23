Stocks

What to watch

ICICI Pru Life, Canara Bank results in focus

| Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Around 40 companies including Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Canara Bank, Cigniti, CG Consumer, GE T&D, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Intellect Design, Jubilant Food, Karur Vysya Bank, KSB, Liberty Shoes, Maharashtra Scooters, Nelco, Oberoi Realty, Orient Bell, PI Industries, Quess Corp, Rane (Madras), Reliance Nippon Life, Sharda Cropchem, Shriram Transport Fin, Syndicate Bank, Tube Investments, and V-Guard will declare their April-June results on Wednesday.

Published on July 23, 2019
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HDFC Life Insurance shares gain nearly 4 per cent after Q1 earnings