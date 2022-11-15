IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, a wealth and asset management firm, has rebranded itself as 360 ONE. The new brand and identity were unveiled by Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE, said, “360 ONE is an embodiment of two words that are extremely important to us – ‘360’ represents the holistic view we take of the ‘ONE’ person whose interests are always first: Our Client. We believe that the new name conveys the values and strengths of our past and our aspirations for the future.”

The new brand 360 ONE will help the company retain all the elements that make it unique while injecting the vibrancy and freshness of a modern India. It not only captures the company’s ethos, but will also resonate with a more diverse set of clients and prospects, including the next generation.

360 ONE has assets under management of ₹3.3 lakh crore, presence in 27 cities with a 900+ team strength and has won 125+ awards of repute.

360 ONE Wealth , the wealth business with more than ₹2.13 lakh crore of assets under management (AUM), is focused on advising clients to preserve, manage and grow their wealth and legacy.

360 ONE Asset is an alternates-focused and public markets-focused firm and offers products across multiple asset classes with total assets of more than ₹55,000 crore.

