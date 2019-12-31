In 2020, consumer stocks may test banks’ index dominance

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
In its last rebalancing of the 2010s, the benchmark index dropped the ailing YES Bank, which has lost 74 per cent of its value this year.
Despite enduring a period in which banks faced some of the worst bad loans among major economies, YES Bank’s fall from favour is an exception among the country’s large private sector banks. The weightings of financial industry stocks on the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex doubled this decade, with investors eyeing growing demand for credit in Asia’s third-largest economy.
Their high weight is also due to regulations that pushed banks to increase their free-float market cap.
“Financials have had a dominant phase in the last few years on the index, partly because other sectors have struggled,” said Dharmesh Kant, head of retail research at Indianivesh Securities.
While financials will probably maintain the top spot on the index for some time in the 2020s, consumer-oriented firms are likely to grow in heft.
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The National Commodity Derivatives and Exchange (NCDEX) has relaunched future contracts on feed-grade bajra.
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...