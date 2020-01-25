Stocks

In new avatar, Excel Crop to list as Sumitomo Chem

Updated on January 25, 2020

 

Sumitomo Chemical India, a merged entity of Excel Crop Care, will be listed on the bourses on Monday. Investors whose names had appeared in the company’s books as of August 31, 2019 (record date) were credited with 51 equity shares of face value ₹10 each of SCIL for every two fully paid-up shares of face value ₹5 each in Excel Crop. Shares of Excel Crop Care last traded at ₹3,188.25 on the BSE on August 28. Shareholders will closely monitor the listing developments.

