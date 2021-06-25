India Pesticides IPO subscribed 29 times

The ₹800-crore initial public offering of India Pesticides has been subscribed 29 times on the last day. The IPO has received bids of 56.07 crore shares against the offered 1.93 crore shares, according to data available with the stock exchanges. The company has fixed the issue price as ₹290-296.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 11.30 times and the non-institutional investor category got 51.88 times; the qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 42.95 times. Ahead of the issue, the company has raised ₹240 crores through 12 anchor investors.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹100 crore and offer for sale aggregating up to ₹700 crore.