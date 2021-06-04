Indian Hotels, Coromandel, Metropolis, ABFRL to enter F&O

The National Stock Exchange has added four stocks to the futures and options segment. The stocks are Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Coromandel International, The Indian Hotels Co, and Metropolis Healthcare.

The inclusion will be from June 25, NSE said in a circular.

The market lot and scheme of strikes for the securities will be informed through a separate circular on June 24, the exchange further said.

Following the announcement, shares of Indian Hotels jumped to a high of ₹144, but closed at ₹136.85 on the BSE, with a gain of 1 per cent; after touching a high of ₹85330, the stock of Coromandel International closed with 2.77 pe cent higher at ₹832.45; similarly, shares of Metropolis Healthcare after rising as high as 10.43 per cent at ₹2,708.90, closed at ₹2,525.55, up 3 per cent; and Aditya Birla Fashion edged up 3.6 per cent at ₹203.90 on the BSE.

Currently, 156 stocks and three indices – Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services – are available for trading on the NSE.