Indian Overseas Bank shares plummet over 11% on Q2 loss

Cramped for justice
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Shares of Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday dropped over 11 per cent after the company reported widening of its net loss for the second quarter ended September 30. The company’s stock plummeted 11.27 per cent to close at ₹10.63 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 13.18 per cent to ₹10.40.
On the NSE, it plunged 11.25 per cent to close at ₹10.65. In traded volume terms, 4.65 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 50 lakh units on the NSE during the day. The company’s market valuation fell by ₹1,233.43 crore to ₹9,717.57 crore on the BSE.
The state-owned lender on Monday reported widening of its net loss to ₹2,253.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
Read more: IOB loss up five-fold at ₹2,254 cr in Q2
The bank had registered a net loss of ₹487.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. In the first quarter of the current financial year, it had posted a net loss of ₹342 crore.
Total income during the second quarter of 2019-20 also fell to ₹5,024 crore from ₹5,348.35 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank’s asset quality remains elevated with the gross non-performing assets standing at 20 per cent (₹28,673.95 crore) of gross advances during the quarter, compared with 24.73 per cent (₹37,109.96 crore) in year-ago same period.
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...