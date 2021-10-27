Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty near 18,300

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.
The 30-share index was trading 106.71 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 61,456.97 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 26.70 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,295.10.
Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s and TCS.
On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 61,350.26, while Nifty surged 143 points or 0.79 per cent to 18,268.40.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,368.66 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.
High input costs have adversely impacted margins and profitability of select consumer and manufacturing companies despite steady volume and sales growth, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
This essentially raises concerns about sustainability of earnings rebound in subsequent quarters, which has weighed on sentiments recently, he noted.
However, "despite that overall performance so far has been good with sharp growth in revenue aiding double digit growth in earnings," he said, adding "in our view, the market may remain volatile with downward bias in the near term and investors will track the pricing power of industries".
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.47 per cent to USD 85.25 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...