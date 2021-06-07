Indian shares near record highs as daily Covid-19 cases fall

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Indian shares inched higher on Monday, hovering near record highs hit in the previous session,as the downward trend of new coronavirus cases raised hopes of more easing of lockdowns across the country.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.25% at 15,709.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.15% at 52,171.70 by 0347 GMT, led by metal stocks and public sector banks.
Also read: Sensex jumps over 150 pts in opening trade; Nifty tests 15,700
Both the indexes last week gained more than 1% to notch their third straight week of gains.
The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-run banks, was up 0.85%, and the Nifty Metal Index gained 1.44%.
The country has continued to see a decline in daily Covid-19 cases, with data from the health ministry over the weekend showing the daily rise in cases stayed below the 200,000 mark for more than a week.
India on Monday reported 100,636 new coronavirus infection sover the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,427.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...