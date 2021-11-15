Stocks

Nykaa stock falls 7% after September-quarter profit slumps

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on November 15, 2021

Firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.17 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹27.47 crore a year earlier

Shares of cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa fell as much as 7.4 per cent on Monday after it reported a 96 per cent slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses.

Falguni Nayar-led FSN E-Commerce Ventures, popularly known by the brand name Nykaa, late on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.17 crore ($157,306.69) for the September quarter, compared with ₹27.47 crore a year earlier.

In its first earnings report following a blockbuster market debut last week, Nykaa's quarterly revenue from operations rose 46.6 per cent to ₹885 crore.

Published on November 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like