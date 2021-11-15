Nykaa stock falls 7% after September-quarter profit slumps

Shares of cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa fell as much as 7.4 per cent on Monday after it reported a 96 per cent slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses.

Falguni Nayar-led FSN E-Commerce Ventures, popularly known by the brand name Nykaa, late on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.17 crore ($157,306.69) for the September quarter, compared with ₹27.47 crore a year earlier.

In its first earnings report following a blockbuster market debut last week, Nykaa's quarterly revenue from operations rose 46.6 per cent to ₹885 crore.