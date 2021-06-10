Sensex up 170 points, Nifty around 15,700

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The benchmark indices rose on Thursday, with information technology and energy companies gaining the most, as investors awaited US inflation data and the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.35 per cent at 15,681.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.30 per cent to 52,103.55. Both the indexes closed more than 0.63 per cent lower on Wednesday.
Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining between 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent. Shares of Reliance have risen in five of the last eight trading sessions.
The Nifty IT index, which has gained 2 per cent so far this week, was up 0.89 per cent.
Market focus was on US consumer price data that could offer clues on when the Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy, which could ultimately impact the flow of foreign funds into emerging markets such as India.
Meanwhile, data from the health ministry on Thursday showed the country had 94,052 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, below 100,000 cases for the third straight day. However, deaths rose by a record 6,148, the biggest single-day jump in the world.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...