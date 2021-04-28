Sensex surges over 350 points, Nifty tests 14,750

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 351.06 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 49,295.20.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 95.30 points or 0.65 per cent to 14,748.35.
Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, SBI, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys.
On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 557.63 points or 1.15 per cent higher at 48,944.14, and Nifty surged 168.05 points or 1.16 per cent to 14,653.05.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,454.75 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,463.44 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there are some consistent trends in the market now.
"One, despite the bad news on the COVID front, the market has been maintaining the upside momentum. Two, FIIs have been consistent sellers (above Rs 10,000 crore in April, so far) and DIIs have been consistent buyers. These trends are likely to continue in the short run and markets are likely to remain strong," he said.
It appears that markets are looking into the post-second wave scenario which is likely to emerge in May, he noted, adding that global support to markets continues with positive economic data from the US. The FOMC comment expected later in the day is likely to reaffirm the US Fed's accommodative stance, imparting further resilience to markets.
“Meanwhile, Q4 results continue to be good. Axis Bank's numbers confirm the trend of leading private sector banks growing their market share. Early bird midcap results are much better than expected. Midcaps are likely to outperform in the coming days," he said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red.
Bourses on Wall Street ended with losses in overnight sessions.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09 per cent lower at USD 65.82 per barrel.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...