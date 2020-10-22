Indices open weak, Nifty below 11,900; Britannia up 1%

It is a muted opening for the benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex opened 0.43 per cent lower at 40,531 while the NSSE Nifty is trading down 0.4 per cent at 11,890.

All the sectoral indices have opened lower lead by Bank Nifty, which is trading down 0.81 per cent.

Asian markets: Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington would produce a deal for a new US coronavirus stimulus package.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.97 points, or 0.35%, to 28,210.82, the S&P 500 lost 7.56 points, or 0.22%, to 3,435.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.80 points, or 0.28%, to 11,484.69.

Commodities: Oil prices dropped in early trade on Thursday, adding to heavy losses overnight, after a build in US gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe.

Forex: The US dollar steadied against most major currencies on Thursday as US stimulus talks remained the focus for markets with trading buffeted over recent days by the extent of progress made on the potential size of the aid package. The dollar index was nearly flat against a basket of currencies at 92.801, having marked its lowest level since September 2 overnight.