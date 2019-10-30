IndiGo climbs on reports of Airbus buy

IndiGo stock climbed over 4 per cent after the airliner said it is close to placing a near-record order for more than 300 Airbus.

The airline, however, did not disclose the value of order.

It may be noted that A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion at recent catalogue prices.

With this, IndiGo’s total number of A320neo family aircraft order now stands at 730, the airline said in a statement.

This deal would cement its position as India’s largest carrier in terms of market share.

The stock surged nearly 5 per cent to Rs 1,476.90 on the BSE today. Volumes trade in the counter were 79,000 shares on the BSE

On the NSE, IndiGo was up 4.85% to Rs 1,477.25 with volumes traded around 7.60 lakh shares today.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell 3 per cent on Tuesday after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo not to use A320 Neo planes which are fitted with PW engines that have already been used for over 3,000 hours, or face grounding of aircraft.