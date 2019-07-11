InfoBeans, Sanginita on NSE main

The stock of InfoBeans Technologies will be migrated to the mainboard of NSE from its SME Platform (EMERGE) from July 15. InfoBeans is a CMMI level-3 software services company that specialises in enterprise software development for web and mobile. Similarly, equity shares of Sanginita Chemicals will also be migrated to the main platform from July 15, the NSE said in a release. Sanginita Chemicals manufactures and exports cuprous chloride and cupric chloride. Shares of InfoBeans closed 5 per cent higher at ₹63 while those of Sanginita surged 4.97 per cent at ₹81.3.