Shares of Infosys climbed nearly 5 per cent in morning trade on Friday, after the company posted a better-than-expected rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter and announced buyback of shares.

The stock jumped 4.78 per cent to ₹1,487.70 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 4.58 per cent to ₹1,485.

Other IT stocks like HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were also quoting higher.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 1,040.65 points or 1.82 per cent higher at 58,275.98 in morning trade.

Related Stories Infosys outshines rivals on multiple fronts Revenue growth is best among peers READ NOW

The Bengaluru-headquartered company raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 15-16 per cent, pushing the forecast towards the higher end of the previously-projected 14-16 per cent band, buoyed by "strong large deals pipeline" and good demand momentum despite global macroeconomic concerns.

"An important takeaway from IT results announced so far is that the segment is doing well and the management commentary is optimistic," according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Share buyback

Infosys board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹16.50 per share. The interim dividend payout will be about ₹6,940 crore, the company said in a statement.

Infosys - which competes with Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies on outsourcing contracts - reported an 11 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 2022 at ₹6,021 crore.

Related Stories Infosys posts ₹6,021-cr profit in Sept quarter, announces ₹9,300-cr share buyback IT major narrows FY23 revenue guidance to 15-16% from 14-16% READ NOW

The revenue rose 23.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹36,538 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company has announced a share buyback worth ₹9,300 crore via the open market route, for a price of up to ₹1,850 per equity share. The buyback price is 30 per cent higher than the scrip closing price of ₹1,419.7 apiece on Thursday.