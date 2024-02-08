Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) has entered into a binding framework agreement with CESC Ltd for the installation or supplies of 1,500 MW of wind capacity over the next three-four years.

The deal is for Inox Wind’s DF/3000/145 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), each having a minimum capacity of 3.3 MW. Additionally, IWL’s subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL) will provide post-commissioning multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, “Through this project, Inox Wind aims to provide its wind energy solutions expertise by partnering with CESC as it moves ahead to achieve its green ambitions.”

Sandeep Kashyap, CEO of Renewable Business at RPSG Group, said, “CESC’s green ambitions include substantial investments in Renewable Energy and we are delighted to partner with Inox Wind for this ambitious project.”

Inox Wind stock traded at ₹557.40 on the NSE, higher by 2.72 per cent as of 9.30 am; and CESC traded at ₹141.50, higher by 2.06 per cent.