IntellectAI has implemented its digital wealth management platform, Wealth Qube, at an Indian wealth management firm. Wealth Qube, built on the eMACH.ai architecture, offers a solution for digital wealth lifecycle management, focusing on hyper-personalised advisory services, operational efficiency through Straight Through Processing (STP).

The company reported, the collaboration aims to address market gaps by providing a frictionless, trustworthy, and personalised investment experience. The firm’s emphasis on understanding financial behaviours aligns with the capabilities of Wealth Qube.

Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI, said, “At IntellectAI, we are deeply focused on utilising data and intelligence to set ourselves apart in the market with our advanced AI capabilities. This integration of AI and readiness for the Indian market is a cornerstone in our strategy to drive digital transformation in wealth management, ensuring our clients and their end-users receive the most sophisticated and efficient service possible.”

The shares were up by 0.1 per cent to ₹710.40 at 12.13 pm on the BSE.