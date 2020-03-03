Company news: Intense Technologies

Intense Technologies on Tuesday informed the BSE that it has bagged a large deal for digitalising mission-critical citizen services in India in partnership with a large system integrator. The project is aimed at boosting the digital adoption of critical services amongst citizens of India by making services accessible across multiple devices. CK Shastri, CMD of Intense Technologies, said the deal will add significantly to the topline and bottomline of the company. Shares of Intense Technologies jumped 4.51 per cent at ₹18.55 on the BSE.