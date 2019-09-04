Stocks

Company news: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

| Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has made pre-payment of a term loan of ₹7.99 crore to a bank in addition to the scheduled repayment. “With this, the company has pre-paid the term loan aggregating to ₹115.69 crore till date (i.e. ₹95.64 crore during the current FY and ₹20.05 crore in the previous FY) to reduce the term debt. Shares of IOL Chemicals edged down 2.39 per cent at ₹173.35 on the BSE.

