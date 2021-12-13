IPO screener: Medplus IPO opens today; Rs 418 crore raised from anchor investors

The Rs 1,398.30-crore Medplus Health Services public issue opens for the public today. The offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 798.3 crore by selling shareholders. The offer, which closes for subscription on December 15, came out with a price band of Rs 780-796 a share.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for the working capital requirements of its subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions.

Anchor investors

Ahead of the issue, Medplus Health Services mobilised Rs 417.98 crore from 36 anchor investors, who included global investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Blackrock Global Funds, Nomura, Fidelity Investment Trust, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wasatch International Opportunities Fund, Carmignac Portfolio, and CI Asian Tiger Fund and domestic investors such as HDFC Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, Kotak Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and Edelweiss .

CE Info Systems IPO subscribed over 6 times

Today will be the last date for the Rs 1,040-crore initial public offering of CE Info Systems Ltd (MapmyIndia). So far, the IPO has been subscribed over 6 times, thanks to a strong response from retail and non-institutional investors (HNIs) . The company, which powers Apple maps, received bids for 4.33 crore shares, as against 70.44 lakh shares on offer.

The company has fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹1,000-1,033. The issue will close on December 13. The minimum bid quantity is 14 shares.

The offer is purely an offer for sale of 1 crore equity shares by promoter Rashmi Verma (42.51 lakh shares) and selling shareholders Qualcomm (27.01 lakh shares) and Zenrin Co Ltd (13.70 lakh shares).

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 7.17 times and that of HNIs by 6.27 times. The Qualified Investor Buyer portion received bids for 4.32 times.

Anchor investors

CE Info Systems that operates popular site MapmyIndia.com on Wednesday raised Rs 311.88 crore from 34 anchor investors. The company in consultation with merchant bankers has decided to allot 30.19 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,033 a share.

Among the marquee investors are global funds such as Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Morgan Stanley, University of Notre Dame DU LAC, Volrado Venture, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc, Theleme India Master Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds and Alchemy Leaders. Besides, domestic majors such as SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee Company, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, IDFC MF, and Edelweiss Trusteeship have also participated in the anchor book.

CE Info Systems Ltd is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (“MaaS”), software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”). It is one of the leading providers of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

Metro Brands subscribed 0.27 time on Day 1

The Rs 1,367.50-crore initial public offering of footwear retailer Metro Brands, which opened for subscription on Friday, was subscribed 0.27 time. The IPO, which will be open till December 14, has a price band of Rs 485-500 a share. Investors who wish to subscribe to the IPO can bid in a lot of 30 equity shares.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 295 crore and an offer for sale of 2.14 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

While the portion reserved for retail investor was subscribed 0.52 time, the quota for NII and QIB remained lukewarm.

Ahead of the IPO, Metro Brands raised over Rs 410.25 crore from 28 anchor investors by alloting 82.05 lakh shares at Rs 500 each. The anchor investors include Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co Ltd, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Sundaram MF and ICICI Prudential MF.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards expenditure for opening new stores under the ‘Metro’, ‘Mochi’, ‘Walkway’ and ‘Crocs’ brands and for general corporate purposes.

Tega Industries listing today

Tega Industires, whose IPO saw a robust response from all category of investors, will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed its issue price at Rs 453 apiece, at the upper end of the Rs 443-453 price range.

The Rs 619-crore IPO was subscribed more than 219 times, with the quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders getting 215 times. The HNI portion was subscriged 666 times and the retail allocation by 29 times.