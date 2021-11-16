IPO: SEBI mulls 90-day lock-in for anchor investors as confidence booster

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Market regulator SEBI has proposed a 90-day lock-in for anchor investors. Instead of imposing this on all anchor investors, a SEBI panel suggested that not less than 50 per cent of the anchor book should be given to those investors agreeable to a 90-day or longer lock-in.
Anchor investors are mainly institutional players who subscribe to Initial Public Offers just a day before the issue opens for the public. They are given confirmed allotment as they put in large bids. A SEBI discussion paper, published on Tuesday, suggested that at least 50 per cent of the anchor book have a lock-in of 90 days.
“Presently, the shares allotted to anchor investors are locked in for 30 days from the date of allotment. It is felt that a longer lock-in will provide more confidence to other investors. Therefore, there may be a need to review the period of lock-in for anchor investors,” the SEBI paper said. Experts say this could be a good move considering the lofty valuations at which the companies are launching IPOs and anchor investors get an easy exit in just a month of listing.
Among other measures, SEBI wants to put under lens the general corporate purpose (GCP) funds that companies set aside from the IPO money. Currently, 25 per cent of IPO proceeds is marked for GCP. “...The utilisation of GCP amount may need to be disclosed in the quarterly Monitoring Agency report,” the paper added .
Companies raising money via IPOs may now only be allowed to set aside 35 per cent of their total funds for acquisitions where the prospectus does not mention any target or purpose. “Raising funds for unidentified acquisition leads to some amount of uncertainty, ambiguity in the IPO objects. These uncertainties... increase in case a major portion of the fresh issue is earmarked for such unidentified acquisition...
“It is proposed to limit up to 35 per cent of the fresh issue size for deployment on such objects of inorganic growth initiatives and GCP, where the intended acquisition/strategic investment is unidentified in the objects,” the discussion paper said.
In case of companies with no clear identified promoters, SEBI wants to waive the one-year lock-in for shareholders post listing.
“...For such significant shareholders who are selling through OFS, their remaining post issue shareholding can be locked-in for 6 months from the date of allotment in IPO,” SEBI has proposed.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...