IRCTC hits record highs as Board to recommend stock split

The stock of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd hit record highs on Monday as the PSU major's Board of Directors is set to meet on August 12, to recommend a stock split.

At 11:24 am, IRCTC was trading at ₹2,504.00 on the BSE, up ₹174.40 or 7.49 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,510 and an intraday low of ₹2,423.00. It had opened at ₹2,474.00 as against the previous close of ₹2,329.60.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹2,504.80, up ₹173.50 or 7.44 per cent. It recorded a fresh high of ₹2510.

The company on Friday announced the meeting of the Board to recommend the proposal for sub- division of Company's equity shares of face value of ₹10 each and matters related thereto. This will be subject to the approval of Ministry of Railways, Government of lndia and shareholders.

The Board will also consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 after the same are reviewed by Audit Committee during the meeting.