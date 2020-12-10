IRCTC offer for sale subscribed 1.98 times

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) offer for sale (OFS) has been oversubscribed 1.98 times by the institutional buyers on the first day.

The over-subscription is for the 2.4 crore equity shares of IRCTC (representing 15 per cent of total shares issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company) that were on offer on Thursday for the non-retail investors only. With the over subscription, the Centre will exercise the green shoe option to sell additional 80 lakh shares (or five per cent stake), IRCTC said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Floor price

The Government had set the floor price for the offer at ₹1,367 per share. The offer will open on Friday for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids.

At present, government holds 87.4 per cent stake in the ₹2,275 crore public sector enterprise.

For the quarter-ended September 2020, the company reported a revenue of ₹88.56 crore with a net profit of ₹32.64 crore.

On Thursday, IRCTC shares closed at ₹1,433 on the NSE, down 11 per cent against the previous close