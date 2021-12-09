ITC to hold analyst meet

Diversified conglomerate ITC saw its share prices close higher by around 4.6 per cent following the announcement of its first analyst meet on December 14. The scrip closed at ₹235.30 on the BSE on Thursday.

“We write to advise, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the company will hold its Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts Day on Tuesday, 14th December, 2021, from 10.30 a.m,” the company said in a notification to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

The company, which has a diversified presence across sectors including FMCG, hotels, packaging, paperboards, specialty papers and agribusiness, had registered a 11 per cent growth in revenues at ₹13,356 crore on a y-o-y basis and PAT growth of around 14 per cent to ₹3,697 crore for the quarter ended September 30.