ITD Cementation India bags orders worth over ₹3,400 crore

ITD Cementation India on Monday said it has bagged orders worth over ₹3,400 crore from various government entities. In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has five Letters of Acceptance (LoAs) from the entities concerned. One of the orders is from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for design and construction of underground structures of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2. Besides, it has got three LoAs from Ircon International for tunnelling works on Sivok (West Bengal) to Rangpo (Sikkim) New Single Broad Gauge Railway Line Project comprising construction of six tunnels, the filing said.

