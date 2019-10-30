Stocks

ITI Ltd shares zoom nearly 13% on cloud services solution launch

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

The stock of ITI shares zoomed nearly 13% today to Rs 97.40 on the BSE. Volumes traded in the counter were 4.45 lakh shares as at 10.30 am today. The two-week average volume was just 77,000 shares on the BSE.

Public sector telecom firm ITI Limited has recently aunched its cloud services and solutions platform for central and State government entities, banks, public sector undertakings, small and medium enterprises and Start-ups in India.

The services, which include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Storage as a Service (STaaS), will be offered through a partnership with Connectivity IT Solutions, which is a data center provider.

