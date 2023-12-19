The board of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma) has approved the execution of a trademark license agreement with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG, Switzerland (contract worth ₹964 crore), for a portfolio of select ophthalmology brands, which will be effective in January 2027.

The board has also approved a promotion and distribution agreement with Novartis Healthcare Private Ltd for the same portfolio of select ophthalmology brands for the Indian market for three years starting December 2023.

JB Pharma stock traded at ₹1,473.85 on the BSE, up by 0.14 per cent as of 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

