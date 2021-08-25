Stocks

Kaveri Seeds board okays ₹120-cr share buyback plan

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 25, 2021

The company is looking at buying back a maximum of 14.11 lakh shares at the maximum buyback price

The board of directors of Kaveri Seeds has approved a proposal to buyback shares (with a face value of ₹2 each) at a price not exceeding ₹850 aggregating to ₹120 crore from the open market. “It would represent approximately 2.34 per cent of the paid-up shares of the company as of March 31,” the firm said in a statement.

The company is looking at buying back a maximum of 14.11 lakh shares at the maximum buyback price. If the shares are bought back at a lower price than the maximum buyback price, the number of shares bought back would go up, the firm informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

