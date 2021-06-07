Stocks

KK Maheshwari to head ANMI

Association of National Exchanges Members of India on Monday appointed KK Maheshwari, as new President. He takes over the office from Anup Khandelwal, the brokers’ association said in a press release. The new president will focus on five key areas such as rationalisation of compliances, mitigating the impact of peak margin, making investor education a way of life, establishing better connectivity with members and working for the betterment of ANMI. Around 900 stock brokers across the country, who are members of the NSE, BSE and MCX and other exchanges having national presence, are members of ANMI.

