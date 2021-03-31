Stocks

KNR Constructions up 3% on getting LoA for a road project in Kerala

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 31, 2021

Shares were quoting at ₹213.20 on BSE

The shares of KNR Constructions were up 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company received a letter of acceptance for six-laning of Ramanattukara Junction on Hybrid Annuity Mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala.

At 10:53 am, KNR Constructions was quoting ₹213.20 per share on the BSE, up ₹6.25 or 3.02 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹219.00 and an intraday low of ₹209.80. It had opened at ₹211.10 as against the previous close of ₹206.95.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹213.80, up ₹6.85 or 3.31 per cent.

The company on Tuesday announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance for six-laning of Ramanattukara Junction to start of Valanchery bypass section of NH - 66 (old NH-17) from Design Ch. 258+818 (Ex. km 27.840 of Kozhikode bypass) to Design Chainage 298+500 (Ex. km 304.250) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Kerala

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 31, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.