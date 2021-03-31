KNR Constructions up 3% on getting LoA for a road project in Kerala

The shares of KNR Constructions were up 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company received a letter of acceptance for six-laning of Ramanattukara Junction on Hybrid Annuity Mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala.

At 10:53 am, KNR Constructions was quoting ₹213.20 per share on the BSE, up ₹6.25 or 3.02 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹219.00 and an intraday low of ₹209.80. It had opened at ₹211.10 as against the previous close of ₹206.95.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹213.80, up ₹6.85 or 3.31 per cent.

The company on Tuesday announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance for six-laning of Ramanattukara Junction to start of Valanchery bypass section of NH - 66 (old NH-17) from Design Ch. 258+818 (Ex. km 27.840 of Kozhikode bypass) to Design Chainage 298+500 (Ex. km 304.250) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Kerala