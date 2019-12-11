Stocks

KNR Constructions bags work order for ₹240.61 cr

| Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

KNR Constructions has informed the stock exchanges that it has received a work order for ₹240.61 crore from GHMC, Hyderabad, under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Plan, for maintenance of the main road in the Secunderabad Zone of GHMC, for a period of five years. Shares of KNR Constructions closed flat at ₹225.85 on the BSE.

