Company news: KPI Global Infrastructure

KPI Global Infrastructure has successfully added 7.5 MW of new capacity in its existing solar power plant at village Sudi & Tancha, Ta-Amod, Bharuch. The additional capacity was commissioned on November 4 under the 'independent power producer' category for the company's industrial customers -- UPL, Vapi, and Colourtex Industries Private Ltd, Surat -- against their ‘power purchase agreement’ capacity of 2.5 MW and 5 MW, respectively. The company has successfully commissioned the full capacity of 25 MW in the second phase for which it has availed financial assistance from Power Finance Corporation. The total cumulative capacity under the IPP category of the solar power plant as on date has gone up to 40.75 MW. The stock of KPI Global closed 3.56 per cent higher at ₹39.30 on the BSE-SME.