Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO to open tomorrow

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
In the latest offering in healthcare, Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited’s ₹1,213 crore initial public offering is set to open on August 4. The differentiated diagnostics company has fixed the price band of its IPO as ₹933-954 a share.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 85.25 lakh shares. Among them, 16 lakh shares will be offered by Phi Capital Trust-Phi Capital Growth Fund-I; 33.41 lakh shares by Kitara PIIN 1104; 35.63 lakh shares by Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund I Ltd; and 21,380 shares by Lotus Management Solutions (acting through Mayur Sirdesai).
The company said investors can bid for a minimum of 15 equity shares and in multiples of 15 thereafter.
The offer includes a reservation aggregating up to ₹20 crore, for subscription by eligible employees, a note from the company said.
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to finance the cost of establishing diagnostics centres at Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, besides repayment or prepayment (in full or part) of borrowings from banks and other lenders availed by the company, it said, besides other corporate purposes.
Recently, the market has seen IPOs in the pharmaceutical space by Glenmark Life Sciences and Windlas Biotech.
Other listed diagnostics companies include Thyrocare (where PharmEasy has recently bought out the promoter stake), Dr Lal Pathlabs and Metropolis Healthcare.
JM Financial Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Limited (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...