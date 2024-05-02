Landmark Cars Ltd has received a letter of intent from Honda Cars India Ltd to acquire existing dealership operations in Jaipur, Alwar, and Bhiwadi.

The asset acquisition will be undertaken by Landmark Automobiles Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Landmark that runs existing operations of Honda Cars.

Sanjay Thakker, Promoter and Chairman, Landmark Cars, said, “I am very excited about Landmark’s entry into the state of Rajasthan. Over the years, Landmark has profitably scaled its operations with Honda to become the largest Honda dealer in India. Honda is a consistent and profitable brand in Landmark’s portfolio.”

The stock traded at ₹798 on the NSE, up 0.59 per cent as of 12.35 pm.