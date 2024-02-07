Larsen & Toubro Ltd has bagged multiple orders worth ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore. The company’s stock exchange filing revealed that its power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business secured orders within the country and the Middle East.

One such order is to establish a 75MW Floating Solar PV plant on the Panchet Dam. The plant is part of the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park, being developed on Damodar Valley corporation reservoirs in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for turnkey construction of a 380kV Substation.

In addition, L&T has also won substation and voltage conversion orders from hydrocarbon companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In an ongoing 220kV Power Supply Project in the UAE, an additional order has been secured.

L&T stock traded at ₹3,438.30 on the NSE, up by 0.41 per cent as of 10.55 am on Wednesday.