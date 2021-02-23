L&T Finance Holdings allots rights issue shares

Following the finalisation of the basis of allotment for the issue, approved by BSE, the designated stock exchange, the committee of directors of L&T Finance Holdings on Tuesday approved the allotment of 46.13 crore rights issue shares at a price of ₹65 a share to all the eligible shareholders.

Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to ₹2,469.44 crore from ₹2,008.12 crore. Shares of L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹98.60 as compared to the previous close of ₹95.95 on the BSE.