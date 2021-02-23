Stocks

L&T Finance Holdings allots rights issue shares

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

Following the finalisation of the basis of allotment for the issue, approved by BSE, the designated stock exchange, the committee of directors of L&T Finance Holdings on Tuesday approved the allotment of 46.13 crore rights issue shares at a price of ₹65 a share to all the eligible shareholders.

Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to ₹2,469.44 crore from ₹2,008.12 crore. Shares of L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹98.60 as compared to the previous close of ₹95.95 on the BSE.

rights offer
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
