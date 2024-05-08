Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 8th May, 2024
- May 08, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates
G.M.Breweries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 766.15
Ex-Dividend 09 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- May 08, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on PB Fintech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1435/sh (Positive)
Investec on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1431/sh (Positive)
UBS on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 250/sh (Positive)
Emkay on Metropolis: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2200/sh (Positive)
Emkay on Dr Lalpathlabs: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2800/sh (Positive)
Emkay on Vijaya Diagnostics: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 725/sh (Positive)
Citi on Navin: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3900/Sh (Positive)
GS on Pidilite: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2850/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 690/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Dr Reddy: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 6499/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Dr Reddy: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 5170/Sh from Rs 5190/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Navin: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 3070/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Concor: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1076/sh (Neutral)
MS on PB FIntech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1010/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Vodafone: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 15/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Vodafone: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 14/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Godrej CP: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 1079/sh (Neutral)
MS on SRF: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2557/sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Godrej CP: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 1350/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on CG Power: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 640/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on M&M FIn: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 240/sh (Neutral)
Citi on JSW Energy: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 435/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on IGL: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 450/sh (Neutral)
UBS on Max FIn: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1270/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Credit Access: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 1800/sh (Neutral)
GS on Credit Access: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1795/sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Jubilant Food: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 420/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Pidilite: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 2300/sh (Neutral)
UBS on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1450/sh (Neutral)
MS on Voltas: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1160/sh (Neutral)
Investec on Voltas: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1100/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Voltas: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 842/sh (Negative)
- May 08, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates: Brokerage views
Macquarie On Project Finance Draft
Project Finance Heads Believe RBI Rules Are Quite Onerous
‘Less Inclined To Do Project Finance If RBI Rules Are Implemented’
Bks Will Significantly Scale Back Proj Fin Credit If Implemented In This Form
RBI Rules Include Even Non-infra Project Finance
Even A Small SME Project Finance Exposure Gets Included
Wide Range Of Exposures Coming Under The Ambit Is Punitive
Many Projects Have More Than 6 Months Moratorium As Nature Of Project Is Different
RBI Rules State That 1% Provisions Can Take Place Only After 20% Repayment Of Debt
It Usually Takes 6-7 Years To Achieve Repayment Of 20% Debt
In The Interim, Banks Will Have To Carry Between 2.5%-5% Of Loan Amt As Provisioning
Additional Disclosures To Be Made On A Quarterly Basis …
[9:02 am, 8/5/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Jefferies on SRF
Underperform Call, Target Rs 2,065
Q4 EBITDA Declined 25% YoY & 7% Below Estimate On Weakness In Packaging
Chemicals EBIT Was 8% Ahead Of Est On Refgas Price Revival
Mgmt Called Out Inventory Destocking & Pricing Pressure From Apparent Chinese Dumping
Co Remains Hopeful Of A H2FY25 Recovery
MS on SRF
Overweight Call, Target Rs 2,557
Chemicals Were Slightly Ahead; Packaging And Textiles Missed
Lower Tax Rate Underpinned PAT Beat
EBITDA Missed With A Beat In Chemicals Offset By Another Tough Quarter For Packaging & Textiles
Depreciation & Interest Expense Saw An Increase QoQ Reflecting Commissioning Of Key Projs
MS on CONCOR
Upgrade To Equal-Weight, Target Raised To Rs 1,076
Expect Rail Freight Market Share To Increase From 29% In FY24 To 35% In FY31
Expect Co To Be A Strong Beneficiary Of Volume Growth
Expect Margin Benefits From Double Stacking To Be Passed Along The Channel
MS on PB Fin
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,010
Core Business Beat Was Led By Strong Insurance New Business Growth
Disbursement Growth Was Weaker Due To Tighter Credit Supply
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reached A New High
Investor Focus Will Be On Sustainability Of Premium Momentum & A Pickup In Credit Biz
HSBC on Credit Access
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,800
Q4 Reported Profit Was Marginally Ahead Of Estimates On Stable Margins & Lower Expenses
Portfolio At Risk 30/60/90 Rose, As Did Credit Cost Guidance For FY25
At 98.3%, Collection Efficiency Is Healthy
Co Trading At 2.8x FY26 BVPS
CLSA on IRB Infra
Buy , TP Rs 81
Key message from Q4 was that apart from 69% PAT growth in FY24, it should fire on both cylinders of toll traffic & a pickup in EPC over FY25-27CL
Think IRB has steam left from re-leveraging its equity.
CITI on Pidilite
Sell, TP Rs 2200
4Q: Miss on all fronts
EBITDA/PAT (before exceptional items) missed Citi est by 14%/20%
EBITDA margin expansion of 280bps YoY (- 380bps QoQ to 19.9%) lagged GM improvement
Management highlighted that there may be short-term softness
CITI on Voda Idea
Neutral; TP Rs 15 (Bull case TP Rs 25)
Stars finally aligning following long-delayed equity raise
With Rs200bn equity raise(+Rs250bn debt raise) enabling to accelerate network investments & narrow gap with peers on 4G coverage & 5G rollouts
A lot, however, still needs to fall into place, starting with (multiple) tariff hikes & arresting the subscriber decline, and ideally culminating in (some form of) debt relief
Increase FY25-26E EBITDA by 5-18%
Bull Case – TP Rs 25
Key assumptions behind bull case
1) Higher tariff hikes (c.20% each), taking FY28E ARPU to Rs250;
2) Higher sub adds;
3) Decline in AGR debt by >50% (c.Rs350bn);
4) FY28E net debt/EBITDA of 5x.
BoFA Sec on Axis BK
Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1390
Now delivering on multiple fronts (growth, liquidity, NIMs)
See further scope for absolute/relative valuation re-rating in FY25
Sub-optimal capital remains key investor concern – could be potentially addressed in FY25
BoFA Sec on Kotak BK
Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1950
Valuations now offer enough margin of safety
Core attractiveness still remains – a much superior RoA profile versus peers, inline/better growth outlook & confidence on asset quality outlook
BoFA Sec on Federal BK
Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs185
multiple headwinds in FY25 –
CEO transition, risks around Fintech partnerships & continued deposit competition.
RoA improvements might have peaked near term & growth surprises are priced in
BoFA Sec on Bandhan BK
Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs210
valuations look reasonable (for the growth-ROE mix) but positive catalysts might take time to play out.
Pushing out of the rate cut cycle might add further uncertainty to the growth/RoA outlook.
- May 08, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today 8 May, 2024
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has slapped a penalty of ₹15 crore on Arun Panchariya for alleged fraudulent activities related to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDR) by Winsome Yarns Ltd. The latest ruling comes less than six months after appellate tribunal SAT, on an appeal filed by Panchariya, asked the watchdog to relook at the matter and also said the ₹25 crore imposed on him cannot be sustained. Read more
- May 08, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates: Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance issue opens today at ₹300-315
The initial public offering of Aadhar Housing Finance opens for the public today. The IPO comes at a price band of ₹300-315. It IPO closes on May 10 and the market lot is .47 shares. Read more
- May 08, 2024 08:14
Stock market live updates: Nifty likely to see flat-to-positive opening
Domestic markets are expected to remain nervous at the opening due to the Q4 result season and ongoing general election process. The climbing volatility index indicates that traders would prefer profit-taking amidst global and domestic uncertainties. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates: Marico eyes double-digit revenue growth in FY25
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker, Marico Ltd., is targeting double-digit revenue growth in FY25. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: IGL net profit up 9% at ₹433 crore in Q4
State-run Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹433 crore in Q4 FY24, aided by higher sales. However, the net profit of India’s largest compressed natural gas (CNG) distributor fell 9 per cent on a sequential basis. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates: Hinduja Group seeks RBI nod on proposed corporate restructuring for RCap resolution
Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) has written to the Reserve Bank of India seeking its go-ahead for proposed changes in the corporate structure set up for the acquisition and resolution of Reliance Capital (RCap). Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates: European Commission withdraws AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine’s marketing authorisation, on company request
The European Commission has withdrawn the marketing authorisation to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria, on the company’s request. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:21
8:00 AM PB Fintech
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk84ab3w
10:00 AM KEC Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1213
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/8urmdz9f
11:00 AM Chambal Fert
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/48mdd3hw
11:00 AM Bigbloc Constru
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mptevhdb
( Hosted by Valorem )
12:00 PM Kamdhenu
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yhzdu7yd
2:00 PM Bharat Forge
Dial: +91 22 6280 1333
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mt663yrt
3:00 PM Aztec Fluids
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdevv33c
3:00 PM United Brewerie
Dial: +91 22 6280 1245
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/UBLQ4
3:30 PM HT Media
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/38d4kkyr
3:30 PM Hindustan Media
(Results)
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2n2suz
3:30 PM Jindal Saw
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/nwr54797
3:30 PM Orient Bell
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n7pfzzx
3:30 PM Hero Motocorp
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5cx6983v
3:30 PM Voltas
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3cpz6mpc
4:00 PM Canara Bank
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6fce6e
4:00 PM Protean eGov Te
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2rj7mfh7
4:00 PM Styrenix Performance Materials
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1135
4:00 PM Jupiter Wagons
Dial: +91 22 6280 1297
4:00 PM Guj Gas
Dial: +91 22 6280 1354
4:00 PM Gujarat Gas
Dial: +91 22 6280 1354
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3wm7uk
4:00 PM Tips Films
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4r7y8x8s
4:00 PM GHCL Textiles
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p5zrd49
4:00 PM Pidilite Ind
Dial: +91226280 1360
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ahnjrjw
4:30 PM Premier Roadlin
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mwa9266h
5:00 PM Sterlite Techno
(Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ctbc7xc
5:00 PM TVS Motor
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/msfcsyxt
5:00 PM Westlife Dev
Dial: +91 22 6280 1261
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ya3s2v55
5:00 PM Piramal Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1264
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2umm3pmm
5:00 PM IGL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ubjdvb6p
6:00 PM Tata Power
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1285
7:00 PM Kajaria Ceramic
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation) No Contact Available
Sonata : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299673
Kamat Hotels : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299671
Guj Heavy Chem : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299675
IRB Infra : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299669
Century : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299665
Allsec Tech : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299666
Apcotex Ind : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299667
Punjab Chemical : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299654
DCM Shriram : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299637
Aeroflex Indust : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299628
Results today …
- May 08, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates: Weighted average cut-off at G-Sec auction eases 6 bps to 7.45 per cent
The weighted average cut-off at the State Government Securities (SGS) auction on Tuesday eased to 7.45 per cent from 7.51 per cent at last week’s auction in the backdrop global trends as well as the recently announced buyback of Government of India securities (G-sec), according to ICRA. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: InCred Alternative Investments announces successful first close of its maiden Private Equity fund, ‘InCred Growth Partners Fund - I’
InCred Alternative Investments has announced the successful first close of its maiden Private Equity fund, ‘InCred Growth Partners Fund - I’ (IGPF - I). InCred Alternatives is a part of InCred Capital, the institutional, wealth and asset management arm of InCred Group.
Launched late last year, IGPF-I has garnered capital commitments of over ₹330 Crore in the first close. The successful fundraising round saw support from large HNI/UHNI investors, leveraging the strong wealth network of InCred. IGPF-I is targeting a final close of ₹500 Crore and is focused on investing in growth and late-stage companies across consumer, financial services, and enterprise/technology sectors with an average ticket size of ₹40-80 Crore.
[7:01 am, 8/5/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: The India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), India’s first international exchange based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), announces a significant moment as an, one of the leading Indian gold refinery has started trading in Gold Futures to hedge against gold price risk. This highlights the growing importance of India INX as premier platform for hedging gold price risk by Indian jewellers and gold importers.
- May 08, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Emami (₹526.70): BUY
- May 08, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Web links – 4QFY24 Results
Pidilite Industries, SRF, Voltas, United Breweries, Dr.Reddy’S, Jsw Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Kamat Hotels, Max Financial Services, Orient Bell, Century Textiles, Chambal Fertilisers, Creditaccess Grameen, Delta Corp, Indraprastha Gas, Kec International, Navin Fluorine, PB Fintech, Sonata Software, Jindal Saw, Happiest Minds, Lupin, Gujarat Gas, Godrej Consumer, Muthoot Microfin and Suven Life Sciences
Pidilite Industries 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6da80b0a-601f-4eb3-aca8-af0f95d01556.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e999e8dd-6e07-491c-b813-fe6f6191add1.pdf
SRF 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fa9f345c-f98d-45e2-8a7f-b05610e0c284.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/be708648-8944-4ffd-9be0-96a1369a4d1c.pdf
Voltas 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1e389a16-f8e2-47b6-8ec8-0c75aaee2f94.pdf
United Breweries 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7dfd41ee-b563-4d62-8ef8-e1e381d2e1c0.pdf
Dr.Reddy’S Laboratories 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3a88eec4-175f-400f-82ce-eecd5b7b3391.pdf
Jsw Energy 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/21b824f0-3d98-40f8-bce5-9b747c228e91.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/5ca781d6-0b6a-4dfb-8c68-88ec2e6e4955.pdf
Kajaria Ceramics 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/57cbaccd-9944-42b6-a138-26712eb626f0.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/93aa6251-4b1b-4a7f-9021-bb7a57b93149.pdf
Kamat Hotels (India) 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/db5c3c3d-b56f-4e53-b470-c1b7e164a5ba.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/4fda989d-b20c-4ce6-b643-859619665549.pdf
Max Financial Services 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6052deea-7f83-452e-9a4b-e8a77385af03.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/977b3b3b-4959-41f6-806a-2b511557a7f0.pdf
Orient Bell 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6e437450-6a00-43a2-9f99-3c53d8a816e4.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/98fe0d27-6942-428b-820f-5b7b957b35da.pdf
Century Textiles & Industries 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/357d43ef-0260-4f44-ba0d-828f6e92c4d3.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2758d9c1-684e-4e10-b0eb-393bee4c66a3.pdf
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/92366f78-d62c-4f19-a227-00ecc4e9e1e9.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1dc8b7cc-4d8a-415c-bda3-ce18ccfc7f70.pdf
Creditaccess Grameen 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/81b697e2-e53b-47d9-b94a-309d3b6b9eb5.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f71553af-cf25-44f6-ba16-ad2a2265f154.pdf
Delta Corp 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/53194f5f-c424-41f4-8a94-e8f03e960a62.pdf
Indraprastha Gas 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/27186b77-2872-4360-b3a8-d14e096cd543.pdf
Kec International 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1f3d28b5-6777-4afb-ac0f-0c61b42038b7.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2842288e-546b-4c87-9f10-b4a157dd3155.pdf
Navin Fluorine International 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c39698f4-45c9-4d0f-808f-92b508c597c7.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/de4aa9e2-c924-493e-ba07-d6d426233ce9.pdf
PB Fintech 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b8133424-669c-4b8a-994d-54c23ebddd2c.pdf
Sonata Software 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/34aa6afb-ec71-4575-bf8d-75552b5047d8.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fa5b1a7-b0cc-41e8-96c7-237b84529b27.pdf
Jindal Saw 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c304a0e5-3c12-4909-a293-7a298ded3a06.pdf
Happiest Minds Technologies 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/be7a8765-0f48-40ca-9f9b-200cb8274cdc.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f8ac7e32-68e1-4dd9-aac6-9bc8a287b40c.pdf
Indian Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e220678a-01fc-41c2-84c8-f9479b113d04.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aff25a5f-5174-445c-8c53-ac34e5d9e47b.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/64ddf37b-4736-4d9f-97ea-9a83b9689ad5.pdf
Lupin 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/75dc7261-c3f0-4ab6-9343-f7a440ba6a3d.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/63eef978-1bdc-4bf7-967e-6e15f72e7cb6.pdf
Gujarat Gas 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aaa39f09-e0f4-4d01-a60b-7396748c0532.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ffc25b70-ae57-4ce0-9092-346ecca08558.pdf
Godrej Consumer Products 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8a1357f0-6243-4cc6-adeb-b6f844788561.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e8a2da1d-7a17-4e6a-959b-7f73564a8f61.pdf
Muthoot Microfin 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/62e02873-eedf-4c71-9751-3d10fec839f2.pdf
Suven Life Sciences 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/834c95fc-b65b-4e7d-b890-4be7a02eebd6.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/77fe7200-320a-46bf-b935-51707b3bde86.pdf
- May 08, 2024 06:55
Birla Corp: Aditya Saraogi, CFO
Demand Is Tepid, Mainly Affected By Elections And Heat Waves: Birla Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIxD7RhPgyE
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL: Sridharan Rangarajan, Director
Carborundum FY25:New Plant Set For High Purity Silicon Carbide, Expecting Rise In Margin In Ceramics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrzJFs9_WmU
CG Power : Natarajan Srinivasan, MD & CEO
Motor Biz Is Seeing Some Stress, Expect Conditions To Improve Post Elections: CG Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRbIcGyKY9w
Fusion Micro Finance: Devesh Sachdev, MD CEO
Crossed ?500 Crore In Net Profit For The First Time: Fusion Micro Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xF8wnWhrTh4
Godrej Consumer: Aasif Malbari, CFO
Expect Prices To Inch Up Sequentially & Vol Growth To Sustain In High-Single Digits: Godrej Consumer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=En_pMrExyoI
Godrej Consumer: Aasif Malbari, CFO
GCPL India A Strong Growing Economy, Margins Improving Due To Product Mix Changes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mt1Do_EJp9Y
Guj Heavy Chem: RS Jalan, MD
GHCL: FY25 Business Outlook; New Deals In The Pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcNseIr91wQ
Happiest Minds: Venkatraman Narayanan, MD CFO
We Aim To Achieve Better Organic Growth In FY25: Happiest Minds Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g54n193Z7_w
Indian Bank: SL Jain, MD CEO
63% Of The Book Is In Retail, Agri & MSME: SL Jain Of Indian Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYJqa-yMZOg
Lupin: Ramesh Swaminathan, CFO & ED
Expecting Single-Digit Growth From The U.S. Biz: Lupin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuSJTysXlnU
- May 08, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Important Update on Saturday Live Trading Session in Equity & FNO Segment
Please note ,BSE and NSE to Conduct Special Live Trading Session on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 from 9.15hrs to test a disaster recovery site
This special live trading will be conducted in two trading sessions as follows:-
Trading Session 1\u0009Time
Pre-Open open time \u000909:00 hrs
Pre-Open close time\u000909:08 hrs
Normal Market open time \u000909:15 hrs
Normal Market close time \u000910:00 hrs
Trading Session 2 Time
Normal Market open time \u000911:30 hrs
Normal Market close time \u000912:30 hrs
Plz Note that purchase of Friday cannot be sold on Saturday’s session
- May 08, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Institutional Investors
EQUITY Cash Trades PROV. - 07/05/2024 : Rs. CRS. :
FIIS : SELL -3,669 (13,727-17,396)
DIIS : BUY +2,304 (13,202-10,898)
- May 08, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Ashika_Result at a Glance_May 07, 2024
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs.7114 crore, +12.6% YoY, and -1.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 1831.2 crore, +19.4% YoY and -9.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at +25.7%, +145 bps YoY and -221 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 1310 crore,+36.4% YoY and -5.1% QoQ.
SRF Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3569.7 crore, -5.5% YoY, and+16.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 695.8 crore, -25.3% YoY and +23% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 19.5%, -517 bps YoY and +96 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 422.2 crore, -24.9% YoY and +66.6% QoQ. Ashika
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2061.24 crore, +27.2% YoY, and +4.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 889.85 crore, +17.3% YoY and +2.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 43.2%, -366 bps YoY and -100 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 188.87 crore, +45.1% YoY and +0.8% QoQ.
Sonata Software Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2192 crore, +14.5% YoY, and -12.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 144.12 crore, -4.9% YoY and -30.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 6.6%, -135 bps YoY and -175 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 110 crore,-3% YoY and +339.1% QoQ.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1240.82 crore, +3.0% YoY, and +7.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 172 crore, -2.2% YoY and -3.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.9%, -74 bps YoY and -166 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 104.27 crore, -5.8% YoY and -3.4% QoQ.
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1685.88 crore, +71.7% YoY, and +57.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 268.17 crore, +82.3% YoY and +35.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15.9%, +92 bps YoY and -253 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 160.28 crore, -4.4% YoY and +56.4% QoQ.
Navin Fluorine Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 601.95 crore, -13.6% YoY, and +20.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 110.05 crore, -45.5% YoY and +45.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.3%, -1066 bps YoY and +315 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 70.37 crore, -48.4% YoY and -9.8% QoQ.
Graphite India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 720 crore, -11.7% YoY, and +4.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. -10 crore, -116.1% YoY and +23.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at -1.4%, -900 bps YoY and +50 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 16 crore, -44.8% YoY and -5.9% QoQ.
Latent View Analytics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs.171.64 crore, +21.7% YoY, and +3.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 40.39 crore, +34% YoY and +9.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.5%, +217 bps YoY and +134 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 45.23 crore, +32.2% YoY and -6.8% QoQ.
HIL Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 852.01 crore, -1.3% YoY, and +8.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 17.66 crore, -53.1% YoY and +6.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 2.1%, -229 bps YoY and -4 bps QoQ. Net loss at Rs. 11 crore, -102.4% YoY and +98.5% QoQ.
BigBloc Construction Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 67.95 crore, +46.0% YoY, and +10.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 12.54 crore, +18.4% YoY and -22.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.5%, -430 bps YoY and -771 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore, +55.7% YoY and +0.3% QoQ
- May 08, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates: Markets at close on 7 May 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 73511.85(-383.69)
* Nifty 50: 22302.50( -140.20)
* Nifty bank: 48285.35 (-609.95)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* HUL: 2,379.40 (+123.20)
* Tech Mahindra: 1,292.45 (+30.20)
* Britannia: 5,173.85 (+112.25)
* Nestle: 2,508.65 (+51.25)
* TCS: 3,978.95 (+57.90)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Bajaj auto: 8,677.90 (-374.65)
* Power Grid Corp: 295.25 (-11.60 )
•ONGC: 273.60 (-8.55)
* IndusInd Bank: 1,452.55 (-44.95 )
* Hindalco: 620.20 (-18.60)
- May 08, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Emami (₹526.70): BUY
Emami share price have risen sharply over the last couple of weeks. The momentum is strong. The stock has risen over 4 per cent on Tuesday when the broader benchmark indices had declined. This shows the inherent strength in the stock. Read more
