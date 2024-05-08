Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 8th May, 2024

  • May 08, 2024 09:05

    Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates

    G.M.Breweries Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs.7

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 766.15

    Ex-Dividend 09 May 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date for Cum-Dividend Today

  • May 08, 2024 09:05

    Stock market live updates: Fund Houses Recommendations  

    Citi on PB Fintech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1435/sh (Positive) 

    Investec on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1431/sh (Positive) 

    UBS on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 250/sh (Positive) 

    Emkay on Metropolis: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2200/sh (Positive) 

    Emkay on Dr Lalpathlabs: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2800/sh (Positive) 

    Emkay on Vijaya Diagnostics: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 725/sh (Positive) 

    Citi on Navin: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3900/Sh (Positive) 

    GS on Pidilite: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2850/sh (Positive) 

    Jefferies on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 690/sh (Positive) 

    Nomura on Dr Reddy: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 6499/Sh (Neutral) 

    Jefferies on Dr Reddy: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 5170/Sh from Rs 5190/Sh (Neutral) 

    Jefferies on Navin: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 3070/Sh (Neutral) 

    MS on Concor: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1076/sh (Neutral) 

    MS on PB FIntech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1010/sh (Neutral) 

    Citi on Vodafone: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 15/Sh (Neutral) 

    Nuvama on Vodafone: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 14/Sh (Neutral) 

    CLSA on Godrej CP: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 1079/sh (Neutral) 

    MS on SRF: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2557/sh (Neutral) 

    Emkay on Godrej CP: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 1350/sh (Neutral) 

    Nuvama on CG Power: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 640/Sh (Neutral) 

    Nomura on M&M FIn: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 240/sh (Neutral) 

    Citi on JSW Energy: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 435/sh (Neutral) 

    Jefferies on IGL: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 450/sh (Neutral) 

    UBS on Max FIn: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1270/sh (Neutral) 

    HSBC on Credit Access: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 1800/sh (Neutral) 

    GS on Credit Access: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1795/sh (Neutral) 

    Emkay on Jubilant Food: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 420/sh (Neutral) 

    Macquarie on Pidilite: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 2300/sh (Neutral) 

    UBS on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/sh (Neutral) 

    Nomura on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1450/sh (Neutral) 

    MS on Voltas: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1160/sh (Neutral) 

    Investec on Voltas: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1100/sh (Neutral) 

    Macquarie on Voltas: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 842/sh (Negative)

  • May 08, 2024 09:04

    Stock market live updates: Brokerage views

    Macquarie On Project Finance Draft

    Project Finance Heads Believe RBI Rules Are Quite Onerous

    ‘Less Inclined To Do Project Finance If RBI Rules Are Implemented’

    Bks Will Significantly Scale Back Proj Fin Credit If Implemented In This Form

    RBI Rules Include Even Non-infra Project Finance

    Even A Small SME Project Finance Exposure Gets Included

    Wide Range Of Exposures Coming Under The Ambit Is Punitive

    Many Projects Have More Than 6 Months Moratorium As Nature Of Project Is Different

    RBI Rules State That 1% Provisions Can Take Place Only After 20% Repayment Of Debt

    It Usually Takes 6-7 Years To Achieve Repayment Of 20% Debt

    In The Interim, Banks Will Have To Carry Between 2.5%-5% Of Loan Amt As Provisioning

    Additional Disclosures To Be Made On A Quarterly Basis …

    [9:02 am, 8/5/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Jefferies on SRF

    Underperform Call, Target Rs 2,065

    Q4 EBITDA Declined 25% YoY & 7% Below Estimate On Weakness In Packaging

    Chemicals EBIT Was 8% Ahead Of Est On Refgas Price Revival

    Mgmt Called Out Inventory Destocking & Pricing Pressure From Apparent Chinese Dumping

    Co Remains Hopeful Of A H2FY25 Recovery

    MS on SRF

    Overweight Call, Target Rs 2,557

    Chemicals Were Slightly Ahead; Packaging And Textiles Missed

    Lower Tax Rate Underpinned PAT Beat

    EBITDA Missed With A Beat In Chemicals Offset By Another Tough Quarter For Packaging & Textiles

    Depreciation & Interest Expense Saw An Increase QoQ Reflecting Commissioning Of Key Projs

    MS on CONCOR

    Upgrade To Equal-Weight, Target Raised To Rs 1,076

    Expect Rail Freight Market Share To Increase From 29% In FY24 To 35% In FY31

    Expect Co To Be A Strong Beneficiary Of Volume Growth

    Expect Margin Benefits From Double Stacking To Be Passed Along The Channel

    MS on PB Fin

    Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,010

    Core Business Beat Was Led By Strong Insurance New Business Growth

    Disbursement Growth Was Weaker Due To Tighter Credit Supply

    Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reached A New High

    Investor Focus Will Be On Sustainability Of Premium Momentum & A Pickup In Credit Biz

    HSBC on Credit Access

    Buy Call, Target Rs 1,800

    Q4 Reported Profit Was Marginally Ahead Of Estimates On Stable Margins & Lower Expenses

    Portfolio At Risk 30/60/90 Rose, As Did Credit Cost Guidance For FY25

    At 98.3%, Collection Efficiency Is Healthy

    Co Trading At 2.8x FY26 BVPS

    CLSA on IRB Infra

    Buy , TP Rs 81

    Key message from Q4 was that apart from 69% PAT growth in FY24, it should fire on both cylinders of toll traffic & a pickup in EPC over FY25-27CL

    Think IRB has steam left from re-leveraging its equity.

    CITI on Pidilite

    Sell, TP Rs 2200

    4Q: Miss on all fronts

    EBITDA/PAT (before exceptional items) missed Citi est by 14%/20%

    EBITDA margin expansion of 280bps YoY (- 380bps QoQ to 19.9%) lagged GM improvement

    Management highlighted that there may be short-term softness

    CITI on Voda Idea

    Neutral; TP Rs 15 (Bull case TP Rs 25)

    Stars finally aligning following long-delayed equity raise

    With Rs200bn equity raise(+Rs250bn debt raise) enabling to accelerate network investments & narrow gap with peers on 4G coverage & 5G rollouts

    A lot, however, still needs to fall into place, starting with (multiple) tariff hikes & arresting the subscriber decline, and ideally culminating in (some form of) debt relief

    Increase FY25-26E EBITDA by 5-18%

    Bull Case – TP Rs 25

    Key assumptions behind bull case

    1) Higher tariff hikes (c.20% each), taking FY28E ARPU to Rs250;

    2) Higher sub adds;

    3) Decline in AGR debt by >50% (c.Rs350bn);

    4) FY28E net debt/EBITDA of 5x.

    BoFA Sec on Axis BK

    Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1390

    Now delivering on multiple fronts (growth, liquidity, NIMs)

    See further scope for absolute/relative valuation re-rating in FY25 

    Sub-optimal capital remains key investor concern – could be potentially addressed in FY25

    BoFA Sec on Kotak BK

    Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1950

    Valuations now offer enough margin of safety

    Core attractiveness still remains – a much superior RoA profile versus peers, inline/better growth outlook & confidence on asset quality outlook

    BoFA Sec on Federal BK

    Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs185

    multiple headwinds in FY25 –

    CEO transition, risks around Fintech partnerships & continued deposit competition.

    RoA improvements might have peaked near term & growth surprises are priced in

    BoFA Sec on Bandhan BK

    Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs210

    valuations look reasonable (for the growth-ROE mix) but positive catalysts might take time to play out.

    Pushing out of the rate cut cycle might add further uncertainty to the growth/RoA outlook.

  • May 08, 2024 09:01

    Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today 8 May, 2024

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has slapped a penalty of ₹15 crore on Arun Panchariya for alleged fraudulent activities related to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDR) by Winsome Yarns Ltd. The latest ruling comes less than six months after appellate tribunal SAT, on an appeal filed by Panchariya, asked the watchdog to relook at the matter and also said the ₹25 crore imposed on him cannot be sustained. Read more

  • May 08, 2024 08:22

    Stock market live updates: Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance issue opens today at ₹300-315

    The initial public offering of Aadhar Housing Finance opens for the public today. The IPO comes at a price band of ₹300-315. It IPO closes on May 10 and the market lot is .47 shares. Read more

  • May 08, 2024 08:14

    Stock market live updates: Nifty likely to see flat-to-positive opening

    Domestic markets are expected to remain nervous at the opening due to the Q4 result season and ongoing general election process. The climbing volatility index indicates that traders would prefer profit-taking amidst global and domestic uncertainties. Read more

  • May 08, 2024 07:26

    Stock market live updates: Marico eyes double-digit revenue growth in FY25

    Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker, Marico Ltd., is targeting double-digit revenue growth in FY25. Read more

  • May 08, 2024 07:25

    Stock market live updates: IGL net profit up 9% at ₹433 crore in Q4

    State-run Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹433 crore in Q4 FY24, aided by higher sales. However, the net profit of India’s largest compressed natural gas (CNG) distributor fell 9 per cent on a sequential basis. Read more

  • May 08, 2024 07:24

    Stock market live updates: Hinduja Group seeks RBI nod on proposed corporate restructuring for RCap resolution

    Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) has written to the Reserve Bank of India seeking its go-ahead for proposed changes in the corporate structure set up for the acquisition and resolution of Reliance Capital (RCap). Read more

  • May 08, 2024 07:23

    Stock market live updates: European Commission withdraws AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine’s marketing authorisation, on company request

    The European Commission has withdrawn the marketing authorisation to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria, on the company’s request. Read more

  • May 08, 2024 07:21

    Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !

    Researchbytes Events Update

    As of 07:07 AM Wednesday 08 May 2024

    Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com 

    8:00 AM PB Fintech

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk84ab3w

    10:00 AM KEC Intl

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1213

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/8urmdz9f

    11:00 AM Chambal Fert

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/48mdd3hw

    11:00 AM Bigbloc Constru

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mptevhdb

    ( Hosted by Valorem )

    12:00 PM Kamdhenu

    (Results)

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yhzdu7yd

    2:00 PM Bharat Forge

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1333

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mt663yrt

    3:00 PM Aztec Fluids

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdevv33c

    3:00 PM United Brewerie

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1245 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/UBLQ4

    3:30 PM HT Media

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/38d4kkyr

    3:30 PM Hindustan Media

    (Results)

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2n2suz

    3:30 PM Jindal Saw

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1143

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/nwr54797

    3:30 PM Orient Bell

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1256

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n7pfzzx

    3:30 PM Hero Motocorp

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5cx6983v

    3:30 PM Voltas

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3cpz6mpc

    4:00 PM Canara Bank

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6fce6e

    4:00 PM Protean eGov Te

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1107

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2rj7mfh7

    4:00 PM Styrenix Performance Materials

    (Results)

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1135 

    4:00 PM Jupiter Wagons

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1297 

    4:00 PM Guj Gas

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1354

    4:00 PM Gujarat Gas

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1354

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3wm7uk

    4:00 PM Tips Films

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4r7y8x8s

    4:00 PM GHCL Textiles

    (Results)

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1557

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p5zrd49

    4:00 PM Pidilite Ind

    Dial: +91226280 1360

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ahnjrjw

    4:30 PM Premier Roadlin

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mwa9266h

    5:00 PM Sterlite Techno

    (Press Release )

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ctbc7xc

    5:00 PM TVS Motor

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1222 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/msfcsyxt

    5:00 PM Westlife Dev

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1261

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ya3s2v55

    5:00 PM Piramal Enter

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1264 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2umm3pmm

    5:00 PM IGL

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ubjdvb6p

    6:00 PM Tata Power

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1285

    7:00 PM Kajaria Ceramic

    (Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)

    (Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation) No Contact Available

    Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com 

    Sonata : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299673

    Kamat Hotels : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299671

    Guj Heavy Chem : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299675

    IRB Infra : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299669

    Century : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299665

    Allsec Tech : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299666

    Apcotex Ind : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299667

    Punjab Chemical : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299654

    DCM Shriram : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299637

    Aeroflex Indust : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299628

    Results today …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Recent interviews …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • May 08, 2024 07:19

    Stock market live updates: Weighted average cut-off at G-Sec auction eases 6 bps to 7.45 per cent

    The weighted average cut-off at the State Government Securities (SGS) auction on Tuesday eased to 7.45 per cent from 7.51 per cent at last week’s auction in the backdrop global trends as well as the recently announced buyback of Government of India securities (G-sec), according to ICRA. Read more

  • May 08, 2024 07:03

    Stock market live updates: InCred Alternative Investments announces successful first close of its maiden Private Equity fund, ‘InCred Growth Partners Fund - I’

    InCred Alternative Investments has announced the successful first close of its maiden Private Equity fund, ‘InCred Growth Partners Fund - I’ (IGPF - I). InCred Alternatives is a part of InCred Capital, the institutional, wealth and asset management arm of InCred Group. 

    Launched late last year, IGPF-I has garnered capital commitments of over ₹330 Crore in the first close. The successful fundraising round saw support from large HNI/UHNI investors, leveraging the strong wealth network of InCred. IGPF-I is targeting a final close of ₹500 Crore and is focused on investing in growth and late-stage companies across consumer, financial services, and enterprise/technology sectors with an average ticket size of ₹40-80 Crore.

    [7:01 am, 8/5/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: The India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), India’s first international exchange based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), announces a significant moment as an, one of the leading Indian gold refinery has started trading in Gold Futures to hedge against gold price risk. This highlights the growing importance of India INX as premier platform for hedging gold price risk by Indian jewellers and gold importers.

  • May 08, 2024 06:59

    Stock market live updates: Emami (₹526.70): BUY

  • May 08, 2024 06:57

    Stock market live updates: Web links – 4QFY24 Results

    Pidilite Industries, SRF, Voltas, United Breweries, Dr.Reddy’S, Jsw Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Kamat Hotels, Max Financial Services, Orient Bell, Century Textiles, Chambal Fertilisers, Creditaccess Grameen, Delta Corp, Indraprastha Gas, Kec International, Navin Fluorine, PB Fintech, Sonata Software, Jindal Saw, Happiest Minds, Lupin, Gujarat Gas, Godrej Consumer, Muthoot Microfin and Suven Life Sciences

    Pidilite Industries 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6da80b0a-601f-4eb3-aca8-af0f95d01556.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e999e8dd-6e07-491c-b813-fe6f6191add1.pdf

    SRF 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fa9f345c-f98d-45e2-8a7f-b05610e0c284.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/be708648-8944-4ffd-9be0-96a1369a4d1c.pdf

    Voltas 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1e389a16-f8e2-47b6-8ec8-0c75aaee2f94.pdf

    United Breweries 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7dfd41ee-b563-4d62-8ef8-e1e381d2e1c0.pdf

    Dr.Reddy’S Laboratories 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3a88eec4-175f-400f-82ce-eecd5b7b3391.pdf

    Jsw Energy 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/21b824f0-3d98-40f8-bce5-9b747c228e91.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/5ca781d6-0b6a-4dfb-8c68-88ec2e6e4955.pdf

    Kajaria Ceramics 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/57cbaccd-9944-42b6-a138-26712eb626f0.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/93aa6251-4b1b-4a7f-9021-bb7a57b93149.pdf

    Kamat Hotels (India) 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/db5c3c3d-b56f-4e53-b470-c1b7e164a5ba.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/4fda989d-b20c-4ce6-b643-859619665549.pdf

    Max Financial Services 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6052deea-7f83-452e-9a4b-e8a77385af03.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/977b3b3b-4959-41f6-806a-2b511557a7f0.pdf

    Orient Bell 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6e437450-6a00-43a2-9f99-3c53d8a816e4.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/98fe0d27-6942-428b-820f-5b7b957b35da.pdf

    Century Textiles & Industries 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/357d43ef-0260-4f44-ba0d-828f6e92c4d3.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2758d9c1-684e-4e10-b0eb-393bee4c66a3.pdf

    Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/92366f78-d62c-4f19-a227-00ecc4e9e1e9.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1dc8b7cc-4d8a-415c-bda3-ce18ccfc7f70.pdf

    Creditaccess Grameen 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/81b697e2-e53b-47d9-b94a-309d3b6b9eb5.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f71553af-cf25-44f6-ba16-ad2a2265f154.pdf

    Delta Corp 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/53194f5f-c424-41f4-8a94-e8f03e960a62.pdf

    Indraprastha Gas 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/27186b77-2872-4360-b3a8-d14e096cd543.pdf

    Kec International 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1f3d28b5-6777-4afb-ac0f-0c61b42038b7.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2842288e-546b-4c87-9f10-b4a157dd3155.pdf

    Navin Fluorine International 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c39698f4-45c9-4d0f-808f-92b508c597c7.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/de4aa9e2-c924-493e-ba07-d6d426233ce9.pdf

    PB Fintech 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b8133424-669c-4b8a-994d-54c23ebddd2c.pdf

    Sonata Software 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/34aa6afb-ec71-4575-bf8d-75552b5047d8.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fa5b1a7-b0cc-41e8-96c7-237b84529b27.pdf

    Jindal Saw 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c304a0e5-3c12-4909-a293-7a298ded3a06.pdf

    Happiest Minds Technologies 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/be7a8765-0f48-40ca-9f9b-200cb8274cdc.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f8ac7e32-68e1-4dd9-aac6-9bc8a287b40c.pdf

    Indian Bank 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e220678a-01fc-41c2-84c8-f9479b113d04.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aff25a5f-5174-445c-8c53-ac34e5d9e47b.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/64ddf37b-4736-4d9f-97ea-9a83b9689ad5.pdf

    Lupin 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/75dc7261-c3f0-4ab6-9343-f7a440ba6a3d.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/63eef978-1bdc-4bf7-967e-6e15f72e7cb6.pdf

    Gujarat Gas 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aaa39f09-e0f4-4d01-a60b-7396748c0532.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ffc25b70-ae57-4ce0-9092-346ecca08558.pdf

    Godrej Consumer Products 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8a1357f0-6243-4cc6-adeb-b6f844788561.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e8a2da1d-7a17-4e6a-959b-7f73564a8f61.pdf

    Muthoot Microfin 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/62e02873-eedf-4c71-9751-3d10fec839f2.pdf

    Suven Life Sciences 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/834c95fc-b65b-4e7d-b890-4be7a02eebd6.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/77fe7200-320a-46bf-b935-51707b3bde86.pdf 

  • May 08, 2024 06:55

    Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Recent Interview...

    As of 17:15 PM Tuesday 07 May 2024

    Birla Corp: Aditya Saraogi, CFO

    Demand Is Tepid, Mainly Affected By Elections And Heat Waves: Birla Corporation

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIxD7RhPgyE

    CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL: Sridharan Rangarajan, Director

    Carborundum FY25:New Plant Set For High Purity Silicon Carbide, Expecting Rise In Margin In Ceramics

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrzJFs9_WmU

    CG Power : Natarajan Srinivasan, MD & CEO

    Motor Biz Is Seeing Some Stress, Expect Conditions To Improve Post Elections: CG Power

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRbIcGyKY9w

    Fusion Micro Finance: Devesh Sachdev, MD CEO

    Crossed ?500 Crore In Net Profit For The First Time: Fusion Micro Finance

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xF8wnWhrTh4

    Godrej Consumer: Aasif Malbari, CFO

    Expect Prices To Inch Up Sequentially & Vol Growth To Sustain In High-Single Digits: Godrej Consumer

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=En_pMrExyoI

    Godrej Consumer: Aasif Malbari, CFO

    GCPL India A Strong Growing Economy, Margins Improving Due To Product Mix Changes

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mt1Do_EJp9Y

    Guj Heavy Chem: RS Jalan, MD

    GHCL: FY25 Business Outlook; New Deals In The Pipeline

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcNseIr91wQ

    Happiest Minds: Venkatraman Narayanan, MD CFO

    We Aim To Achieve Better Organic Growth In FY25: Happiest Minds Technologies

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g54n193Z7_w

    Indian Bank: SL Jain, MD CEO

    63% Of The Book Is In Retail, Agri & MSME: SL Jain Of Indian Bank

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYJqa-yMZOg

    Lupin: Ramesh Swaminathan, CFO & ED

    Expecting Single-Digit Growth From The U.S. Biz: Lupin

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuSJTysXlnU

    Events today…

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event

    Results today…

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • May 08, 2024 06:54

    Stock market live updates: Important Update on Saturday Live Trading Session in Equity & FNO Segment

    Please note ,BSE and NSE to Conduct Special Live Trading Session on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 from 9.15hrs to test a disaster recovery site 

    This special live trading will be conducted in two trading sessions as follows:-

    Trading Session 1\u0009Time 

    Pre-Open open time \u000909:00 hrs

    Pre-Open close time\u000909:08 hrs

    Normal Market open time \u000909:15 hrs

    Normal Market close time \u000910:00 hrs

    Trading Session 2 Time 

    Normal Market open time \u000911:30 hrs

    Normal Market close time \u000912:30 hrs

    Plz Note that purchase of Friday cannot be sold on Saturday’s session

  • May 08, 2024 06:52

    Stock market live updates: Institutional Investors

    EQUITY Cash Trades PROV. - 07/05/2024 : Rs. CRS. : 

    FIIS : SELL -3,669 (13,727-17,396)

    DIIS : BUY +2,304 (13,202-10,898)

  • May 08, 2024 06:52

    Stock market live updates: Ashika_Result at a Glance_May 07, 2024

    Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs.7114 crore, +12.6% YoY, and -1.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 1831.2 crore, +19.4% YoY and -9.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at +25.7%, +145 bps YoY and -221 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 1310 crore,+36.4% YoY and -5.1% QoQ.

    SRF Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3569.7 crore, -5.5% YoY, and+16.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 695.8 crore, -25.3% YoY and +23% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 19.5%, -517 bps YoY and +96 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 422.2 crore, -24.9% YoY and +66.6% QoQ. Ashika

    IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2061.24 crore, +27.2% YoY, and +4.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 889.85 crore, +17.3% YoY and +2.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 43.2%, -366 bps YoY and -100 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 188.87 crore, +45.1% YoY and +0.8% QoQ.

    Sonata Software Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2192 crore, +14.5% YoY, and -12.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 144.12 crore, -4.9% YoY and -30.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 6.6%, -135 bps YoY and -175 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 110 crore,-3% YoY and +339.1% QoQ. 

    Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1240.82 crore, +3.0% YoY, and +7.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 172 crore, -2.2% YoY and -3.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.9%, -74 bps YoY and -166 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 104.27 crore, -5.8% YoY and -3.4% QoQ.

    Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1685.88 crore, +71.7% YoY, and +57.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 268.17 crore, +82.3% YoY and +35.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15.9%, +92 bps YoY and -253 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 160.28 crore, -4.4% YoY and +56.4% QoQ. 

    Navin Fluorine Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 601.95 crore, -13.6% YoY, and +20.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 110.05 crore, -45.5% YoY and +45.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.3%, -1066 bps YoY and +315 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 70.37 crore, -48.4% YoY and -9.8% QoQ.

    Graphite India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 720 crore, -11.7% YoY, and +4.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. -10 crore, -116.1% YoY and +23.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at -1.4%, -900 bps YoY and +50 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 16 crore, -44.8% YoY and -5.9% QoQ. 

    Latent View Analytics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs.171.64 crore, +21.7% YoY, and +3.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 40.39 crore, +34% YoY and +9.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.5%, +217 bps YoY and +134 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 45.23 crore, +32.2% YoY and -6.8% QoQ.

    HIL Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 852.01 crore, -1.3% YoY, and +8.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 17.66 crore, -53.1% YoY and +6.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 2.1%, -229 bps YoY and -4 bps QoQ. Net loss at Rs. 11 crore, -102.4% YoY and +98.5% QoQ. 

    BigBloc Construction Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 67.95 crore, +46.0% YoY, and +10.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 12.54 crore, +18.4% YoY and -22.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.5%, -430 bps YoY and -771 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore, +55.7% YoY and +0.3% QoQ

  • May 08, 2024 06:50

    Stock market live updates: Markets at close on 7 May 2024

    Closing Bell:

    * Sensex: 73511.85(-383.69)

    * Nifty 50: 22302.50( -140.20)

    * Nifty bank: 48285.35 (-609.95)

    Nifty top 5 Gainers: 

    * HUL: 2,379.40 (+123.20)

    * Tech Mahindra: 1,292.45 (+30.20)

    * Britannia: 5,173.85 (+112.25)

    * Nestle: 2,508.65 (+51.25)

    * TCS: 3,978.95 (+57.90)

    Nifty top 5 losers:

    * Bajaj auto: 8,677.90 (-374.65)

    * Power Grid Corp: 295.25 (-11.60 )

    •ONGC: 273.60 (-8.55)

    * IndusInd Bank: 1,452.55 (-44.95 )

    * Hindalco: 620.20 (-18.60)

  • May 08, 2024 06:40

    Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Emami (₹526.70): BUY

    Emami share price have risen sharply over the last couple of weeks. The momentum is strong. The stock has risen over 4 per cent on Tuesday when the broader benchmark indices had declined. This shows the inherent strength in the stock. Read more

