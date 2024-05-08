May 08, 2024 09:04

Macquarie On Project Finance Draft

Project Finance Heads Believe RBI Rules Are Quite Onerous

‘Less Inclined To Do Project Finance If RBI Rules Are Implemented’

Bks Will Significantly Scale Back Proj Fin Credit If Implemented In This Form

RBI Rules Include Even Non-infra Project Finance

Even A Small SME Project Finance Exposure Gets Included

Wide Range Of Exposures Coming Under The Ambit Is Punitive

Many Projects Have More Than 6 Months Moratorium As Nature Of Project Is Different

RBI Rules State That 1% Provisions Can Take Place Only After 20% Repayment Of Debt

It Usually Takes 6-7 Years To Achieve Repayment Of 20% Debt

In The Interim, Banks Will Have To Carry Between 2.5%-5% Of Loan Amt As Provisioning

Additional Disclosures To Be Made On A Quarterly Basis …

Jefferies on SRF

Underperform Call, Target Rs 2,065

Q4 EBITDA Declined 25% YoY & 7% Below Estimate On Weakness In Packaging

Chemicals EBIT Was 8% Ahead Of Est On Refgas Price Revival

Mgmt Called Out Inventory Destocking & Pricing Pressure From Apparent Chinese Dumping

Co Remains Hopeful Of A H2FY25 Recovery

MS on SRF

Overweight Call, Target Rs 2,557

Chemicals Were Slightly Ahead; Packaging And Textiles Missed

Lower Tax Rate Underpinned PAT Beat

EBITDA Missed With A Beat In Chemicals Offset By Another Tough Quarter For Packaging & Textiles

Depreciation & Interest Expense Saw An Increase QoQ Reflecting Commissioning Of Key Projs

MS on CONCOR

Upgrade To Equal-Weight, Target Raised To Rs 1,076

Expect Rail Freight Market Share To Increase From 29% In FY24 To 35% In FY31

Expect Co To Be A Strong Beneficiary Of Volume Growth

Expect Margin Benefits From Double Stacking To Be Passed Along The Channel

MS on PB Fin

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,010

Core Business Beat Was Led By Strong Insurance New Business Growth

Disbursement Growth Was Weaker Due To Tighter Credit Supply

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reached A New High

Investor Focus Will Be On Sustainability Of Premium Momentum & A Pickup In Credit Biz

HSBC on Credit Access

Buy Call, Target Rs 1,800

Q4 Reported Profit Was Marginally Ahead Of Estimates On Stable Margins & Lower Expenses

Portfolio At Risk 30/60/90 Rose, As Did Credit Cost Guidance For FY25

At 98.3%, Collection Efficiency Is Healthy

Co Trading At 2.8x FY26 BVPS

CLSA on IRB Infra

Buy , TP Rs 81

Key message from Q4 was that apart from 69% PAT growth in FY24, it should fire on both cylinders of toll traffic & a pickup in EPC over FY25-27CL

Think IRB has steam left from re-leveraging its equity.

CITI on Pidilite

Sell, TP Rs 2200

4Q: Miss on all fronts

EBITDA/PAT (before exceptional items) missed Citi est by 14%/20%

EBITDA margin expansion of 280bps YoY (- 380bps QoQ to 19.9%) lagged GM improvement

Management highlighted that there may be short-term softness

CITI on Voda Idea

Neutral; TP Rs 15 (Bull case TP Rs 25)

Stars finally aligning following long-delayed equity raise

With Rs200bn equity raise(+Rs250bn debt raise) enabling to accelerate network investments & narrow gap with peers on 4G coverage & 5G rollouts

A lot, however, still needs to fall into place, starting with (multiple) tariff hikes & arresting the subscriber decline, and ideally culminating in (some form of) debt relief

Increase FY25-26E EBITDA by 5-18%

Bull Case – TP Rs 25

Key assumptions behind bull case

1) Higher tariff hikes (c.20% each), taking FY28E ARPU to Rs250;

2) Higher sub adds;

3) Decline in AGR debt by >50% (c.Rs350bn);

4) FY28E net debt/EBITDA of 5x.

BoFA Sec on Axis BK

Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1390

Now delivering on multiple fronts (growth, liquidity, NIMs)

See further scope for absolute/relative valuation re-rating in FY25

Sub-optimal capital remains key investor concern – could be potentially addressed in FY25

BoFA Sec on Kotak BK

Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1950

Valuations now offer enough margin of safety

Core attractiveness still remains – a much superior RoA profile versus peers, inline/better growth outlook & confidence on asset quality outlook

BoFA Sec on Federal BK

Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs185

multiple headwinds in FY25 –

CEO transition, risks around Fintech partnerships & continued deposit competition.

RoA improvements might have peaked near term & growth surprises are priced in

BoFA Sec on Bandhan BK

Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs210

valuations look reasonable (for the growth-ROE mix) but positive catalysts might take time to play out.

Pushing out of the rate cut cycle might add further uncertainty to the growth/RoA outlook.