L&T Finance Holding shares rise on Crisil rating of NCDs, CP

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Shares of L&T Finance Holding gained marginally in opening deals on Monday to Rs 81.15 or 0.7 per cent, after Crisil assigned its Rs 500-crore non-convertible debentures an 'AAA/Stable' rating, and reaffirmed the Crisil A1+ for its Rs 1,500-crore commercial paper.
The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79.5 almost immediately after opening, but has recovered to current levels on the NSE.
Last week was one of the worst for shareholders of L&T Finance Holdings, as the stock crashed 16 per cent. Its one-year return stands at a negative 36.13 per cent, as against the BSE Sense'x return of 7.12 per cent. The stock's 52-week high and low are Rs 159.20 and Rs 80 (recorded on October 3).
The rating reflects the (L&T financial group) LTFS group's strong and diversified presence across the financial services space and a well-diversified resource profile, Crisil said, while reasoning out its rating. It also centrally factors in expectations of strong support from the parent, Larsen & Toubro. These strengths are partially offset by moderate, albeit improving, asset quality, Crisil further said.
For arriving at the rating, CRISIL has combined the business and financial risk profiles of LTFH and its subsidiaries and associates. This is because all these entities have significant operational and management linkages and operate under a common brand. CRISIL has also factored in strong support from the parent, L&T, given the strategic importance of the group to the parent, along with the shared brand name.
L&T is the majority shareholder of LTFH, with a shareholding of 63.89 per cent as on June 30, 2019.
Going forward, the LTFS group intends to focus on growing its retail business and concentrate on growing its fee-based income to supplement the net interest margins (NIMs). Consequently, it expects higher growth in the rural and home loan portfolios.
The share of the wholesale portfolio (excluding the IDF loan portfolio) has been declining steadily, from 62 per cent as on March 31, 2016, to 54 per cent as on June 30, 2019; the management intends to reduce the share further in the coming quarters.
This shift in proportion is supported by a higher sell-down strategy in the infrastructure financing book (which also supports higher fee income) as well as through growth in the retail and housing finance portfolios.
While the group continues to use its (and L&T's) expertise in the infrastructure finance segment to underwrite loans, a majority of the disbursements are now sold down. Moreover, the focus will continue to be on operational infrastructure projects in L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd, the share of which has increased from 4 per cent to 8 per cent over three fiscals through March 31, 2019, the Crisil note added..
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...