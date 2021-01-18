Stocks

L&T Finance Holdings slumps 5.6% as Q3 profit disappoints

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

L&T Finance Holdings lost nearly 5 per cent till mid-session on Monday after reporting a 51-per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter this fiscal.

At 12:15 pm, the shares of the company were trading at ₹99.80 on the BSE, down ₹5.90 or 5.6 per cent. L&T Finance Holdings opened at ₹102.90 as against previous close of ₹105.10. It hit an intra-day high of ₹103.55 and an intra-day low of ₹98.65.

Also read: L&T Finance Holdings reports 51% drop in Q3 net

On the NSE, the company’s shares were trading at ₹100.05, down ₹5.20 or 4.94 per cent.

The company on Friday reported 51 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹290.66 crore from a year ago.

It had a net profit of ₹591.03 crore in the same period a year ago, and ₹265.12 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 18, 2021
stocks and shares
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.