L&T Finance Holdings slumps 5.6% as Q3 profit disappoints

L&T Finance Holdings lost nearly 5 per cent till mid-session on Monday after reporting a 51-per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter this fiscal.

At 12:15 pm, the shares of the company were trading at ₹99.80 on the BSE, down ₹5.90 or 5.6 per cent. L&T Finance Holdings opened at ₹102.90 as against previous close of ₹105.10. It hit an intra-day high of ₹103.55 and an intra-day low of ₹98.65.

On the NSE, the company’s shares were trading at ₹100.05, down ₹5.20 or 4.94 per cent.

The company on Friday reported 51 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹290.66 crore from a year ago.

It had a net profit of ₹591.03 crore in the same period a year ago, and ₹265.12 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.