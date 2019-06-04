L&T Technology: Offer-for-sale opens

The offer-for-sale of L&T Technology Services by Larsen & Toubro will open for subscription to the public on Tuesday (for non-retail investors only) and on June 6 (Thursday) for retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallocated bids. L&T plans to sell up to 40.34 lakh shares of L&T Technology, representing 3.88 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the latter. The floor price has been fixed at ₹1,650 a share.