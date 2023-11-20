L&T Technology Services Ltd’s (LTTS) shares were up by 1.10 per cent after the company announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to introduce a Gen AI and advanced software-defined architecture aimed at changing medical imaging in the field of endoscopy.

The software-defined architecture, jointly developed by LTTS and NVIDIA, is a scalable platform serving as a decision-making tool for the medical sector. Key features encompass an image processing pipeline for noise reduction, edge and contrast enhancement, texture and color improvement, along with speckle correction. This facilitates enhanced visualisation for image processing and AI-based decision-making support, particularly in polyp detection and classification.

Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at NVIDIA, stated, “The combination of LTTS’ expertise in medical device development and NVIDIA’s full-stack edge AI computing platform offers value to the medical technology industry by expediting the development of AI-enabled, software-defined medical devices.”

The shares were up by 1.10 per cent to ₹4,502.90 at 11.40 am on the BSE.